State Street Corp Has $116.26 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.71% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $116,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.