Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,005 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $24.38 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

