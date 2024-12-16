Stifel Financial Corp Sells 42,856 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,439 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.84 million, a P/E ratio of 172.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.