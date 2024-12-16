Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.