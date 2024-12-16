Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

