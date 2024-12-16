Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.32 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326,233 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 219,257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

