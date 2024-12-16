Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 4,103.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 678,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 558,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.87 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

