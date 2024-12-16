107,635 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

EMO stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,873.87. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,167.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

