Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.22 Million Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,427,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,833 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,363,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after buying an additional 213,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

