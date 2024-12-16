Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Bank First worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 65,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank First by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth about $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Price Performance

Bank First stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.34. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Bank First Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.