Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $111.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

