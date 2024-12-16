Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.86 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 166,346.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 580,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 580,550 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after buying an additional 477,537 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 476,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 475,212 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,166,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,128,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.75 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

