Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.46% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIPX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,619,000.

Get FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF alerts:

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EIPX stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $314.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Company Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.