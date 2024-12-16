Stifel Financial Corp Buys 41,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 397.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

