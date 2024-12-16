Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 36.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $246.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

