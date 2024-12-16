Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,141 Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.80% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000.

NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $68.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

