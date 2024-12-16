Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 112,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,187,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $113,000.

PSLV stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

