Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brady by 161.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This represents a 17.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,014.79. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,296. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.