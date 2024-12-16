Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Enovis worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 28.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enovis Stock Down 1.7 %

Enovis stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.