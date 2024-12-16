First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.01% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,364 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 252,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

