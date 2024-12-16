Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 26,544 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 642,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.90 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

