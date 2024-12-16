Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Lazard worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth $8,430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $13,560,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $53.00 on Monday. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 79.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

