Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.92 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $120.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

