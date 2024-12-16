Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $20,325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,821,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,635 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Stock Down 0.6 %

Ameresco stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

