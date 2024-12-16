Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.