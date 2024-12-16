Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. This trade represents a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,650 shares of company stock valued at $60,848,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $94.48 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

