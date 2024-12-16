Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 98,777 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,298,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

NYSE:R opened at $165.67 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

