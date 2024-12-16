Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 120.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 752,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after buying an additional 394,618 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

