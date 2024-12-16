Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 798,883 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,618,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

