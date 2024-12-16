Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,378 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 327,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 7.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,242 shares of company stock worth $5,417,911. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,956.00, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

