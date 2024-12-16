Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $297,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ARM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

ARM Stock Up 2.6 %

ARM stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.18, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.