Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.85 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of PAR Technology worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

PAR Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price target on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

