Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $297,000 Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,484 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICL opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

