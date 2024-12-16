3,608 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

