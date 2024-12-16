Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

