Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,297 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 1,889,313 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,372,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $73,174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

