Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $299,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.75 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.