Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $302,000 Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TNET opened at $95.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

