Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 183 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

