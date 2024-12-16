Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $315,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 514,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $117.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

