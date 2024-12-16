2,450 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 33,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.49 and a one year high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.