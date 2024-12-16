Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $352,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 356,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

