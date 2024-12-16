Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $18,099,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

