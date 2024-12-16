Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

