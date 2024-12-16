Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $354,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.