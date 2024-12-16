Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 492,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 67.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 111,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

