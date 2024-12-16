Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $334,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,184 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,283,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

