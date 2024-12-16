Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,049,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 161.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

