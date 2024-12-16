iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 773,068 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.00 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

