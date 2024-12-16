Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 551,210 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Price Performance
Shares of GFI opened at $14.39 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.