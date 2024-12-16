Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 551,210 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI opened at $14.39 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

